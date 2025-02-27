Government unveils digital inclusion action plan to tackle digital poverty

The initiative, developed in partnership with digital inclusion charity the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), will particularly benefit elderly and low-income households.

According to research from the DPA and Deloitte, as many as 19 million people in the UK still experience digital poverty, lacking access to a digital device, skills, or broadband connectivity.

Subscribe today for free

This widespread issue restricts access to essential online services such as healthcare, education, and job applications, leaving millions at a disadvantage in an increasingly digital world.

The government has outlined a series of key steps to remove barriers to digital access. Central to this effort is a device distribution scheme, encouraging individuals and businesses to donate unwanted or unused laptops.

The DPA will redistribute these devices across the country, starting with contributions from three government departments.

Other major initiatives within the plan include the creation of a Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund, a Digital Inclusion Action Committee, and a Digital Inclusion and Skills Unit within the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT).

Additionally, a Call for Evidence has been launched, inviting input from the public and organisations on improving accessibility. The consultation will remain open until 9 April 2025.

Tech secretary Peter Kyle said: “The technological revolution we are living in is not only transforming everyone’s lives, but is advancing at breakneck speed, and will not slow down any time soon.

“Leaving people behind in the process could threaten our mission to maximise technology for economic growth and better public services, which is central to our Plan for Change.”

“Only by making technology a widely accessible force for good can we make it a positive catalyst for societal change – whether that means helping a sick patient speak to a GP remotely or giving a young person the devices they need to apply for online jobs.”

Nationwide collaboration and industry support

The plan will be rolled out in collaboration with devolved governments, local authorities, private sector organisations, charities, and regulators.

Leading technology companies have already pledged their support, with Google and BT committing to delivering digital skills training to thousands of people.

Vodafone has also vowed to help one million people by providing connectivity, affordable services, and community upskilling.

Other major firms, including Cityfibre, Wightfibre, VMO2, Openreach, Sky, and Three, have pledged donations and support for the initiative, further strengthening the government’s efforts to combat digital exclusion.

A transformative impact on digital poverty

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, welcomed the initiative, emphasising the importance of government leadership and industry collaboration in tackling digital poverty.

She said: “The Digital Poverty Alliance is delighted to play a practical role by distributing government devices to those in need – and more widely we’re pleased to see so many key aspects of digital inclusion tackled in a comprehensive way in this Action Plan.

“Leadership from government, combined with tangible support from charities and local authorities and firm commitments from industry, sets a firm basis towards tackling an issue that prevents millions of people from accessing key services online and achieving their potential. Our work together on this pilot programme will provide real help right now and demonstrate the huge impact that device redistribution schemes have on families and households.”

She also highlighted the life-changing impact of donated devices: “Donating unwanted or unused devices for redistribution can have a transformative impact on the lives of families and people across the country, enabling access to essential services such as online healthcare, education and banking that many of us take for granted.

“Adding digital skills to that, starting from education institutions through to businesses, equips millions with the knowledge and confidence to not only survive, but thrive in today’s digital world.”

Anderson called for a targeted approach to ensure regions with the greatest need benefit from the initiative: “As part of this rollout, we’d like to see a particular emphasis on the regions that will benefit the most, from the tip of rural Scotland to the width of Northern Ireland and everywhere in between.

“Across education, central government, local authorities and the public and private sectors, we all have a vital role to play in creating a digitally inclusive Britain, and we call on everyone to support in every way that they can from donating unwanted or unused devices to providing digital skills training.”

The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) defines digital inclusion as ensuring that everyone has the access, skills, support, and confidence to fully participate in modern digital society, regardless of their circumstances.

The Digital Inclusion Action Plan marks the first major update to the Government’s Digital Inclusion Strategy, which was last revised in 2014.

For more information about the plan and the device donation scheme, visit: Digital Poverty Alliance.

RELATED STORIES

Tech must serve all users, says DEI leader as FCC probes Comcast

Metro Connect 2025: Addressing the digital infrastructure skills gap

AirTrunk founder donates $100m to empower girls in STEM