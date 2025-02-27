LINX expands Africa presence with new interconnection hub
LINX expands Africa presence with new interconnection hub

Jasdip Sensi
February 27, 2025 10:41 AM
The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has opened its new interconnection hub, LINX Mombasa.

Situated within the iColo MBA1 and MBA2 data centres, the new site, interconnected Internet Exchange Point (IXP) is strategically positioned in Kenya’s key digital gateway.

Operated by LINX, this IXP offers a resilient, future-ready infrastructure, serving as a central hub for networks to exchange online traffic while keeping it closer to the end user, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, the new site will offer content delivery networks and local ISPs an additional interconnection point, supported by a robust and redundant platform.

With seven submarine cables linking Kenya to the rest of the continent, as well as the Middle East, Europe and Asia, Kenya serves as a critical connectivity hub.

LINX’s expansion in Kenya follows the successful launch of its first African IXP, LINX Nairobi, just over a year ago.

LINX head of global engagement, Nurani Nimpuno, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our synergies with iColo with whom we have had a successful journey at LINX Nairobi. We were seeing a demand for LINX services in Mombasa when we came to Kenya, and I am very pleased we can now start delivering the same value here.”

Notably, LINX will be the first IXP to have a physical presence in both Nairobi and Mombasa. Its technical setup will mirror LINX Nairobi’s engineering model, utilising Nokia switches.

iColo founder and CEO, Ranjith Cherickel, added: “We are delighted to host LINX Mombasa at our highly connected data centre facilities; MBA1 and MBA2.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class infrastructure and services that drive digital transformation in Africa. The new IXP will create significant opportunities for partnerships, innovation, and growth in the region.”

Jasdip Sensi
