Telefónica Germany upgrades to Mavenir's cloud-native IMS in 5-year deal

The agreement extends the companies' long-term partnership and covers both fixed and mobile IMS networks for O2 Telefónica Germany's entire subscriber base.

Mavenir's cloud-native IMS platform provides foundational technology for next-generation mobile networks, supporting voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over New Radio (VoNR) on a common IMS core while facilitating voice continuity between 4G and 5G networks.

The solution operates on both public or private clouds and deploys as stateless microservices in containers, allowing operators to accelerate innovation and rapidly launch new services.

Matthias Sauder, director for networks at O2 Telefónica in Germany, said: “As the world embraces the opportunities being created by artificial intelligence and automation to open interfaces for digital transformation, Mavenir's Cloud-Native IMS will be a core enabling platform for our ongoing network evolution and unlocking new routes to value for our business and our customers.”

Antonio Correa, Senior regional VP for southern Europe, Caribbean and Latin America at Mavenir, said the deal would provide the German operator with “next-generation performance and service enhancements”.

“Across multiple live deployments, our enduring partnership with Telefónica continues to set the pace for software-speed network evolution and the roll-out of advanced virtualised technologies,” Correa added.

