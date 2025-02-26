Nvidia rakes in $39bn in Q4 results

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw substantial growth. GAAP EPS reached $0.89, reflecting a 14% rise from the prior quarter and 82% year-over-year growth.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Nvidia achieved revenue of $130.5 billion, a 114% increase compared to the previous year. The company also posted strong earnings, with GAAP EPS at $2.94, up 147% year-over-year, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $2.99, reflecting a 130% increase.

Kate Leaman, chief market analyst, AvaTrade, commented on the results. “Nvidia has once again smashed expectations for its quarterly report. Profits beat analyst projections, largely thanks to the massive demand for its new Blackwell AI chips, which contributed a huge $11 billion in sales. Looking ahead, the company is forecasting $42 billion in revenue for the next quarter, keeping its growth momentum strong.

“But there is an issue – the powerful new Blackwell chips are more expensive to produce, and that’s putting pressure on Nvidia’s profit margins. While revenue is soaring, analysts are keeping a close eye on whether this margin squeeze could impact the company’s long-term profitability.

“Beyond the numbers, investors are faced with two major concerns. First, DeepSeek’s AI models may reduce the demand for Nvidia’s high-performance chips by making AI more efficient. On the other hand, if these models drive greater adoption of AI technology overall, Nvidia’s sales could remain strong. The second issue revolves around Microsoft, which has reportedly been cancelling some of its data centre contracts. This has raised concerns that Big Tech may be scaling back its AI spending. However, it’s also possible that Microsoft isn’t cutting back on AI at all, but rather reallocating its budget to third-party providers like Oracle.

“Nvidia’s valuation remains sky-high, and for good reason. The company has consistently outperformed expectations, but to justify its current stock price, it needs to ensure an annual growth rate of at least 30% for the next decade. Any sign of slowing momentum – or a shift in AI investment trends – could lead to harsh market reactions.

“For now, CEO Jensen Huang is confident that the AI revolution is only just beginning. As long as demand for high-powered computing continues to climb, Nvidia should stay ahead. However, with questions about efficiency gains and shifting tech budgets looming, we will be watching closely to see if the company can keep up its record-breaking pace.”

Nvidia’s Blackwell AI supercomputers have quickly emerged as a major growth driver, generating billions in sales within their first quarter of availability.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionise the largest industries.”

The announcement was eagerly awaited, as Nvidia's performance is a barometer for the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industries.

Nvidia unveiled a range of new products earlier this year, including the GB200 NVL72, a data centre superchip featuring 72 Blackwell GPUs.

Nvidia’s stock plummeted at the beginning of the week, before rallying today.

Despite these impressive figures, Nvidia's stock has experienced volatility. When DeepSeek hit the market last month claiming to develop AI models that require fewer GPUs, Nvidia lost $589 billion in market capitalisation – the single greatest market cap loss in history.

