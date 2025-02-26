South Korea’s Jeollanam-do province secures $35bn deal for world’s largest AI data centre

The signing took place at a ceremony in California today, marking the formalisation of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the involved parties.

This deal is an evolution of the earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by SFR just months ago and sets the stage for a landmark public-private partnership between SFR’s subsidiary, Fir Hills, the Jeollanam-do Provincial Government, the Municipality, and the landowner. The agreement binds all stakeholders to move forward with the implementation of the project.

"This project is not just about economic growth; it's about positioning Jeollanam-do as a global leader in innovation and creating a brighter future for our citizens,” said Governor Kim.

Partnership with Stanford University

Alongside the data centre agreement, SFR also revealed a strategic partnership with Stanford University.

This collaboration will focus on research at the intersection of energy, technology, and regulatory innovation. Led by Professor Michael Lepech, a recognised expert in smart cities and sustainability, the partnership will leverage Stanford’s research capabilities, including the university’s research centre in Korea.

Professor Lepech, who serves as faculty director of both the Stanford Centre for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness and the Stanford Technology Ventures Program, has a long history of research on advanced computing technologies and sustainability challenges.

His involvement in the project is expected to accelerate innovations in AI and energy systems.

The agreement also includes key stakeholders such as the South Korean energy research institution, KENTECH University.

Based in Naju, South Korea, KENTECH is a young institution focused on energy and technology innovation, aiming to become a global leader in sustainable energy solutions by 2025.

SFR has assembled a powerhouse advisory board, or “brain trust,” consisting of notable figures such as John Hennessy, former president of Stanford University and current chairman of Alphabet Inc., and Neelie Kroes, former VP of the European Commission.

Hennessy, a pioneer in computer architecture and a key figure in Google’s rise, will lend his expertise to the project’s technological advancements. Kroes, who has been instrumental in shaping EU digital policy, will advise on regulatory matters, ensuring that the project aligns with international digital standards.

Dr. Amin Badr-El-Din, co-founder of SFR said: “The signing of this agreement is not just about the AI data centre Supercluster hub but about leadership.

“The Governor and all the stakeholders he has assembled will work with us to make the region one of the most welcoming in the world, which has enabled our joint commitment to be the most globally competitive.”

Co-founder Brian Koo added: “We've brought together an incredible team of advisors and partners. With minds like John Hennessy and Neelie Kroes on board, along with our collaborations with Stanford and KENTECH, we're set to make breakthroughs in data centre technology and energy solutions.”

The agreement, which represents a total investment of $35 billion, will see the construction of the world’s largest AI data centre. The facility will have a capacity of 3GW and is expected to generate 10,000 new jobs in Jeollanam-do Province. Construction is slated to begin in winter 2025.

