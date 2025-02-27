VMO2 launches 5G private network trials at 'farm of the future'

The trial is designed to showcase the impact of 5G connectivity on modern farming, focusing on efficiency, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Set to take place on Overbury Farms the trial will test advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and sensors.

The aim is to harness the power of 5G to create the “farm of the future,” where connected devices can streamline operations, reduce environmental impact, and improve overall productivity.

Overbury Farms currently utilises IoT-enabled weather stations, and real-time data analytics to manage crop production and improve farming practices.

By implementing a portable 5G private network, it is hoped that the project unlock new possibilities in the agricultural sector. The trial will cover a one-kilometre area of the farm and will integrate several 5G-enabled solutions to demonstrate the benefits of enhanced connectivity in farming operations.

Some of the features of the trial include AI-powered camera traps which will monitor pest populations. By providing real-time data on pest activity, farmers can take early action to reduce pesticide use and mitigate potential infestations, contributing to more sustainable farming practices.

They will also trial IoT water quality sensors and water level monitoring to monitor the nitrate levels in a local stream which will help farmers optimise fertiliser application. IoT-enabled water level sensors will monitor water troughs for livestock and racehorses.

A 5G-powered weather station will collect real-time data on soil moisture, wind speed, temperature, and rainfall, providing insights into crop yield predictions and helping farmers make informed decisions about planting and disease management.

The trial is part of the UK Government’s wider push to demonstrate the potential of 5G technology in rural areas. Overbury Farms was selected as a trial site for this innovation, as it is part of the River Severn Catchment, one of the 10 designated 5G Innovation Regions that received a £3.75 million funding allocation from the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT).

Penelope Bossom, owner of Overbury Farms said: “This exciting collaboration will give us the opportunity to test a variety of sensors collecting data over a private 5G network. The benefits of better information, warnings, and data collation will provide new opportunities to our sector, showing the value of advanced connectivity in the countryside.”

Andres Cruz Gordon, private networks director at Virgin Media O2 Business added: “This project is a great opportunity to demonstrate the potential of 5G to transform rural industries. By utilizing technologies such as AI-enabled insect traps and weather stations powered by sophisticated models, we can improve safety, efficiency, and productivity on farms.”

The growing mobile private network market in the UK is expected to reach £528M by 2030, with agriculture playing a key role in its growth.

