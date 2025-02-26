International expansion: Connecting beyond the Middle East

This has prompted the industry to explore new route requirements and enhance network resiliency. The panel discussion, chaired by Carl Roberts, Partner at Hadaara Consulting, delved into the current state of route diversity, the viability of alternative routes, the impact of geopolitical factors, pricing competitiveness, and the potential improvements in cross-border connectivity.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Subscribe today for free

RELATED STORIES

The move to open fibre networks

Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific

Red Sea cable cuts: A look back and review of how the industry recovered