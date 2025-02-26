Ericsson head of networks Fredrik Jejdling steps down

As a result, Jejdling, who joined the telecoms giant in 2006, will continue to serve as an executive advisor to the company until 30 June 2025.

He has also been a part of the executive team since 2017.

Jejdling said: “It has been a true privilege to work at Ericsson for almost two decades and as head of business area networks since 2017.

“Our technology leadership enables us to drive the momentum around programmable networks for differentiated connectivity where customers increasingly recognise the benefits of making mobile networks accessible through APIs.

“As we have laid the foundation for the future success of Networks, where we will focus on key software deliveries and on staying a champion in markets like the US, India and Japan, I feel that this is a good time to move on to new opportunities.”

Subscribe today for free

Following his departure, Ericsson has appointed Per Narvinger as the executive vice president and new head of business area networks, effective 15 March 2025.

Narvinger, currently leading the business area cloud software and services division, will be succeeded by Jenny Lindqvist on the same date.

Lindqvist currently oversees the Market Area Europe & Latin America at the telecoms giant and has held a variety of leadership positions since joining in 2010.

Ericsson president and CEO, Börje Ekholm, added: “I’m pleased to appoint Per and Jenny to head up our Networks and Cloud Software and Services businesses. They are strong leaders in Ericsson, each having made an impact on the organization since joining my executive team.”

“Per has led a turnaround of Cloud Software and Services and his extensive experience from different parts of Ericsson, coupled with his deep technological understanding and proven leadership skills will ensure that Networks continues to benefit from our product leadership position, with the best high performing and programmable networks in the industry.

“Jenny has a deep understanding of our industry and is a strong leader with a proven capacity of leveraging our technology leadership to enable customer value and build strong customer partnerships. She has performed very strongly during her tenure at Market Area Europe & Latin America and I’m very pleased that she will head Cloud Software and Services going forward.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson and stc launch ‘Fusion Partnership’

Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom advance 5G slicing for firms