BT’s Global Fabric goes live with customer traffic

The first service introduced is Global Fabric Internet, which enhances connectivity flexibility, visibility, and performance for multinational businesses.

Through the platform’s web portal, users can monitor network health, view app connectivity, and receive alerts.

It also allows instant changes, such as scaling bandwidth and provisioning new connections, providing greater agility and efficiency for businesses managing complex digital operations.

Thanks to new hardware and a digital orchestration layer, Global Fabric Internet operates on the same physical port as other services the company plans to launch.

This future-proofs customer connectivity, enabling seamless switching between different services in real-time, rather than over hours or days.

BT’s Business CEO, Bas Burger added: "Today marks the start of a new era of international business connectivity. Customers are now joining us on a journey to combine the full power of cloud and networks to drive adoption of digital services, such as AI.

“For BT, it marks a milestone in the delivery of our strategy for customers — to provide rock-solid foundations for their digital business plans."

BT is now expanding the platform with more customers, features, and services, including intent-based routing, IP VPN, and Ethernet connectivity, alongside solutions like DDoS cybersecurity and SD-WAN.

The platform is designed to securely interconnect businesses, customers, suppliers, and AI systems, ensuring optimal performance across cloud-hosted applications and data.

James Eibisch, research director at IDC European Enterprise Communications Services said: "The disruption and evolution of enterprise IT doesn't stop with digital transformation.

“The profound growth of AI and the unpredictability of today's geopolitics create uncertainty about how companies should plan and adapt for the future.

“To cope with this uncertainty, they need flexibility above all, and a platform approach to delivering connectivity and services provides that. BT Global Fabric helps businesses access technology and services in a secure and sovereign manner, wherever it is located and whenever it is needed."

