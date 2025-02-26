Colt DCS unveils Inzai 4 hyperscale data centre in Tokyo

According to the company, the new facility reinforces its commitment to meeting the growing demand for data centre capacity and public cloud services in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the first phase of development has been completed, bringing 4.8MW online.

Once fully operational, Inzai 4 will provide 20MW, expanding Colt DCS’ total capacity in Inzai to 70MW.

Inzai 4 was built in accordance with Colt DCS’ Global Reference Design (GRD) standards, incorporating key low embodied carbon strategies, the data centre operator revealed.

Subscribe today for free

These include minimising water waste during cooling, using low Global Warming Potential (GWP) cooling chillers and reducing steel and concrete usage in the structure.

This marks the second site developed through the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Colt DCS, CEO, Niclas Sanfridsson, said: "The continued growth in digital services has created strong demand for hyperscale data centres in Japan.

“Inzai 4 is a testament to our commitment to meeting this demand and supporting the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region. We are proud to contribute to the growth of the local community and remain a trusted partner for our customers worldwide."

This comes as Colt DCS was the first company to introduce a hyperscale data centre in Inzai in 2011 and has consistently invested in the area, with plans already in motion for the upcoming Inzai 5 facility.

RELATED STORIES

Colt DCS expands into India

Colt DCS begins strategic global expansion

Colt DCS launches Osaka Keihanna data centre