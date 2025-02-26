Samsung, Hyundai Motor complete 'industry-first' 5G RedCap trial for smart factories

The RedCap trial follows Samsung’s deployment of a private 5G network at Hyundai’s Ulsan Plant, the world’s largest automobile manufacturing site.

Hyundai makes around 6,000 vehicles daily, requiring a highly efficient and reliable network infrastructure. By implementing Samsung’s private 5G solutions, the company says it aims to improve factory automation, optimise production lines, and enhance communication between industrial devices such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs).

Industry-first RedCap testing

Samsung and Hyundai Motor began conducting RedCap trials in January at Samsung’s private 5G network testbed. The tests were designed to evaluate RedCap’s performance across the entire network infrastructure, from vehicle inspection terminals to private 5G core, radios, and management systems.

The trial featured Hyundai’s Diagnostic Scan (D Scan) tool, which integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System. D Scan enables wireless communication between vehicles and factory systems, allowing for automated quality checks. By transitioning from Wifi to Samsung’s private 5G network, Hyundai achieved faster, more reliable data transmission for real-time inspection results.

Scaling 5G for future factories

Following this successful trial, Hyundai plans to expand its RedCap private 5G networks to new electric vehicle production facilities set to open in 2026. With numerous smart devices—including sensors, cameras, and robotic tools—already operating within its factories, the company sees RedCap as a key driver in achieving cost-efficient and intelligent network management.

Simon Lee, VP of Samsung Networks said: “Samsung’s RedCap-powered private 5G network solutions will open up more possibilities for enterprises, manufacturers, and public institutions, serving as a gateway to driving more efficient 5G networks.”

Jae Min Lee, VP at Hyundai Motor added: “We are also the industry’s first to verify P-5G RedCap technology, reinforcing our global leadership in smart manufacturing solutions. We will continue to accelerate its commercialisation.”

RedCap is expected to accelerate private 5G adoption across industries such as construction, education, and manufacturing. It enables efficient 5G connectivity for smaller devices like industrial sensors and wearables by reducing complexity and improving battery life while maintaining strong data transmission capabilities.

“The adoption of RedCap technology will empower private 5G networks to be more efficient and cost-effective, by allowing for devices with smaller form factors, longer battery life and reduced power consumption,” said Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst at Omdia.

