VMO2 bridges AI skills gap with employee training scheme

This includes a dedicated learning suite to support its 16,000 employees, equipping them with essential skills to help them grow and advance in their careers.

Employees will have access to both instructor-led and self-paced courses covering critical skills, including generative AI, mental agility and resilience, business and commercial insight, critical thinking and stakeholder management.

Additionally, the company is offering employees access to a new online learning platform, SkillSoft, which provides thousands of courses on a variety of topics, from coding and programming to product management.

The platform delivers a mix of training formats, including audiobooks, AI coaching and videos, allowing employees to learn in a way that best suits their needs and schedules.

The launch follows research from VMO2 revealing that many UK workers feel unprepared to use AI, with 69% stating they don’t know how to integrate AI into their work.

Meanwhile, 79% stated they have not received any AI training from their employer, and 75% are unsure how to effectively use AI prompts.

VMO2 chief people officer, Philipp Wohland, said: “As a leading employer, we want to create an environment where employees can grow and thrive in their careers at Virgin Media O2.

“Our revitalised learning and development programme will help to provide our people with the tools they need to grow their skills, capabilities, and confidence for now and for the future.”

He added: “It builds on the comprehensive measures we have in place to support our employees – from our best-in-class leave policies, to our private healthcare offer, and our work to become a more inclusive and equitable company – we’re committed to creating a workplace that helps all our employees be their best.”

