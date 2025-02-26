e& reports record-breaking profits driven by AI and innovation

The telecom giant’s revenues hit AED 59.2 billion (£12.7 billion), up 10.1%, with consolidated EBITDA rising 2.7% YoY to AED 26.5 billion (£5.7 billion).

e& UAE continued to grow, surpassing 15 million subscribers, up 5.4%, while the total group subscriber base increased to 189.3 million, an increase of 11.7%.

According to the telecoms giant, it remains focused on innovation, digital transformation and connectivity, ensuring sustainable returns for shareholders.

Meanwhile, the company also highlighted investments in AI, intelligent platforms and digital talent development as key to the company’s long-term success.

Subscribe today for free

e& chairman, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, said: “2024 was a year of growth, driven by bold vision, AI-driven innovation, and relentless commitment to digital empowerment.

"Our investments in AI ecosystems, intelligent platforms, and industry-defining solutions reinforce our role as a catalyst for change. At the heart of our success is our talent—the driving force of our innovation.

“Our leadership in Emiratisation and commitment to workforce upskilling is not just a business responsibility but a strategic advantage. By equipping the next generation with AI and digital expertise, we are building the UAE’s digital future and cultivating leaders who will drive global transformation.”

He continued: “As we move forward, we will continue to leverage technology as a force for progress— where AI enhances lives, networks fuel digital economies, and every connection we build opens doors to something greater.”

e& group chief executive officer, Hatem Dowidar, added: “In 2024, we accelerated our transformative journey as a Global Technology Group, scaling AI, expanding into Europe, and driving impact across three continents.

“With a brand portfolio and investments exceeding US$ 20 billion, e& is the World’s Fastest Growing Brand, a recognition of our relentless pursuit of innovation and progress. Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater growth and transformation. Our ambition is unstoppable: to lead the digital transformation that creates a lasting positive impact, foster collaboration, and empower societies.”

RELATED STORIES

e& expands global reach with new hubs

e& enterprise partners with PayPal for digital payment expansion