Verizon taps Samsung, Qualcomm for first multi-vendor RAN deployment

Samsung's AI-powered Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) powers down cell paths during low traffic periods, while Qualcomm’s Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite provides applications capable of supporting AI-driven RAN management.

In what was the telco giant’s first multi-vendor deployment, Verizon said the solutions provided it with an average energy savings gain of 15% on average, with a maximum of 35% per sector during low traffic periods.

Subscribe today for free

Adam Koeppe, SVP of network technology, strategy, and planning at Verizon, said: “Verizon has been driving innovation in and adoption of O-RAN throughout the industry because we believe an open and standardised network drives more competition, more innovation, and increased supplier diversity.

“Expanding on our industry-leading success with deploying O-RAN compliant radios and distributed units throughout our network, the introduction of the RAN Intelligent Controller will allow for greater flexibility and control over network operations.”

The newly integrated Samsun solution is capable of learning traffic patterns by location and time of day, evaluating the extent of impact on network performance and subsequently switching off low traffic paths to conserve power, only to switch them back on when traffic rises again.

Magnus Ojert, SVP and head of the US networks business at Samsung Electronics America, said: “Leveraging the large-scale vRAN network that Verizon and Samsung have built together, we will continue to maintain our competitive edge in the AI era, advancing AI-powered solutions to create a positive impact on the environment around the world.”

The Qualcomm Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite builds programmability to enable a vendor-neutral rApp marketplace.

The Suite’s Data Management Layer (DML) provides applications with RAN AI Services, including HNN (Hybrid Neural Network) and DNN (Deep Neural Network) technology, to support AI-powered RAN management.

“By enabling a vendor-neutral rApp marketplace, empowered by a set of RAN AI services, we are jointly fostering a diverse ecosystem and supporting a path of democratising RAN AI,” said Ofir Zemer, VP of product management at Qualcomm Israel.

RELATED STORIES

Verizon Open RAN deployment a ‘shift in momentum’

Verizon hits 5.5 Gbps in 5G speed tests with Samsung and MediaTek