Metro Connect 2025: FTTH operators tackle growth, competition & convergence

At Metro Connect 2025, industry leaders from Hexatronic, Lumos, Lazard, Greenlight Networks, and Summit Broadband shared insights on the future of fibre deployment, the ongoing land grab, and the impact of mobile-fibre convergence.

Subscribe today for free

Scaling deployment amid rising costs

Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks, highlighted the complexities of fibre network expansion.

While challenges such as municipal approvals and pole attachment disputes persist, Murphy and the team at Greenlight Networks are pushing forward, planning to increase its passings by 50% this year.

Murphy emphasised that operating in multiple regions allows the company to mitigate slowdowns, maintaining a steady deployment pace despite regulatory hurdles.

Brian Riley, CEO of Hexatronic, reflected on the post-pandemic supply chain landscape, opining that material availability has stabilised after the turbulent COVID-era shortages.

However, with government programs like BEAD poised to accelerate fibre deployments, Riley cautioned that another wave of supply-demand imbalances could be on the horizon.

The land grab continues

Garrett Baker, global co-head of telecom and digital infrastructure at Lazard, underscored that the FTTH rollout still has a long way to go.

“We’re likely only halfway through fibre deployment across the US, with around 10 million new passings being added annually,” he said.

Baker predicted that fibre penetration could eventually reach over 90%, with private capital funding most of the expansion, though government support will be critical in harder-to-reach areas.

Despite competition from alternative technologies like Starlink and fixed wireless access, Baker expressed scepticism that such solutions would displace fibre in most markets.

“Policymakers might see Starlink as an option, but consumers won’t be satisfied with second-tier connectivity when their neighbours have fibre,” he argued.

Competitive pressures are intensifying

FTTH operators are no longer the only game in town, as cable companies and incumbent telcos aggressively expand their own fibre networks.

Murphy pointed to Rochester, New York, where Greenlight faces overbuild competition from Frontier. However, he remains confident that Greenlight’s superior service quality and strong brand reputation will sustain its competitive edge.

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos, discussed the company’s strategy for navigating increasingly crowded markets.

With its recent joint venture with T-Mobile, Standing revealed Lumos is reassessing its approach to expansion, now considering markets where competitors like AT&T Fiber are already present.

“We still aim to be the first fibre provider, but we’re becoming more flexible in filling gaps and densifying our footprint,” he said.

Kurt Van Wagenen, CEO of Summit Broadband, echoed Stading’s sentiment, explaining that Summit’s focus remains on Florida’s high-growth areas, where population increases and outdated legacy infrastructure creates a strong demand for fibre.

He revealed that Summit is prioritising densification and expansion within its existing 5,000-mile network rather than venturing into far-flung markets.

Convergence and the future of fibre bundles

The rise of mobile-fibre convergence was another hot topic, with panellists debating whether independent FTTH operators need to bundle mobility services to stay competitive.

Stading acknowledged that T-Mobile’s backing gives Lumos a unique advantage in bundling fibre and wireless services, but other operators see limited pressure to follow suit.

Van Wagenen revealed that Summit has explored MVNO partnerships but found little demand among its customer base.

“Our focus remains on delivering the most reliable fibre broadband possible – our customers prioritise high-speed internet over bundled services,” he said.

Baker reinforced that large wireless carriers view fibre as a means to boost mobile market share.

“If you’re the only wireless carrier in a market with a fibre footprint, you gain a competitive advantage,” he explained. However, he noted that fibre providers themselves do not necessarily see reciprocal benefits in adding mobile services.

RELATED STORIES

T-Mobile to acquire FTTH platform, Lumos

Techoraco unveils Metro Connect Fall & Datacloud Energy USA