Intel launches new Xeon 6 lineup targeting data centre and networking
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Intel launches new Xeon 6 lineup targeting data centre and networking

Ben Wodecki
February 25, 2025 01:26 PM
Intel's new Xeon 6 processors

Intel has launched its latest Xeon processors, touting them as the “industry’s best CPU for AI”.

The struggling chipmaker’s new Xeon 6 lineup targets both data centre and networking deployments, with major players like AT&T, Verizon, and Cisco using the CPUs for servers, software, and services.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products, said: “We are intensely focused on bringing cutting-edge leadership products to market that solve our customers’ greatest challenges and help drive the growth of their business.

“The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking, while simultaneously driving efficiency and bringing down the total cost of ownership.”

Once dominant in the CPU market, Intel has lost significant ground to rivals, chiefly AMD.

In a bid to turn around its fortunes, Intel is targeting both the networking and data centre markets with its new Xeon 6s, offering specialised iterations to support both workload types.

The Xeon® 6700/6500 series processor is designed for data centres. It contains P-Cores optimised for low latency and can be paired with a GPU to support AI applications.

Intel said the Xeon 6 offers up to 1.5x better performance in AI inference on a chip while using one-third fewer cores.

The SoC version, meanwhile, is designed for network and edge applications, featuring built-in accelerators to support virtualised radio access networks (vRAN) and network security workloads.

Intel claims the chip provides up to 2.4x the RAN capacity and a 70% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to previous generations.

In addition to the new CPUs, Intel unveiled new ethernet controller and network adapter product lines to address grown demand from telcos and enterprises for AI, cloud and edge applications.

RELATED STORIES

Intel looks to offload Altera to Silver Lake in multi-billion dollar deal

Intel’s breakup rumours drive stock surge amid interest from Broadcom, TSMC

'Bittersweet' goodbye as Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger departs amidst company's struggles

Topics

Newsdata centreData CentresAI MLAI
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe