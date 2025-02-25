Bharti Airtel expands 5G partnership with Ericsson

This latest agreement spans Ericsson’s secure and high-performing packet core, signalling, charging, and policy solutions, setting the stage for Airtel’s transition to a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network.

With this deployment, Airtel aims to unlock the full potential of 5G, offering enhanced network capacity and enabling innovative services for both individual consumers and enterprises. The move marks a strategic step in Airtel’s long-term 5G roadmap in India’s fast-growing telecommunications sector.

Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer at Bharti Airtel, commented on the partnership: “Ericsson's enduring partnership with Airtel has entered an exciting new phase, marked by the deployment of Ericsson's 5G Core solutions to support Airtel's transition to 5G Standalone.

“This rollout will play a pivotal role in Airtel's long-term 5G strategy, boosting network capacity and enabling the delivery of innovative, differentiated services to customers.”

The deployment of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will enable Airtel to introduce advanced 5G use cases, such as network slicing-based services and network API exposure, which will create new business opportunities and revenue streams.

Andres Vicente, head of market area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson, stated: “As a global 5G leader, Ericsson is committed to providing Bharti Airtel its latest technology solutions.

“This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel’s network 5G Standalone ready and future-proof. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core enables monetization through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises.”

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will deploy its Signalling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel’s network, enhancing security and network efficiency. Additionally, the introduction of Ericsson’s 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solutions will support Airtel’s efforts to create new business models and maximise 5G monetisation opportunities.

Ericsson and Bharti Airtel share a deep-rooted partnership that spans over 25 years and multiple generations of mobile technology. Ericsson was also awarded Bharti Airtel’s first 5G contract in India, underscoring the trust and collaboration between the two companies.

