Ericsson, Grupo Oesía & UC3M trial 5G via satellite

The trial highlighted how a portable 5G gNodeB can connect via satellite links, ensuring continuous connectivity where traditional infrastructure is unavailable.

As a result, the team configured a transport network over a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, linking a remote 5G private system to the 5TONIC Lab’s public 5G core.

This setup allows seamless integration with wider networks, providing reliable connectivity in remote locations, the company revealed.

The tests also confirmed smooth switching between mobile and satellite networks using 3GPP’s ATSSS technology.

Ericsson Spain, head of technology and innovation, Manuel Lorenzo, said: “At 5TONIC lab, Ericsson has achieved a major milestone, in collaboration with Grupo Oesía and UC3M, demonstrating how a portable gNodeB can utilise Non-Terrestrial Networks as backhaul for delivering 5G services in remote areas where only satellite coverage is available.

“This pioneering integration also allows for a seamless transition between mobile and satellite access, for maintaining continuous operation in 5G networks in many scenarios.”

Daniel Segovia, from the Signal Theory and Communications Department at UC3M, continued: “This collaboration demonstrates the potential of Non-Terrestrial Networks, especially in remote or devastated areas, to expand 5G connectivity beyond traditional infrastructures.

“The success of this initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry in advancing next-generation communication technologies".

María Graña, director of technology at Inster-Grupo Oesía,concluded: “With this collaborative work with Ericsson and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid we have been able to demonstrate the integration of this portable LEO satellite terminal with the remote gNodeB, providing the necessary backhaul to maintain 5G communications, which represents a significant achievement for satellite communications.”

