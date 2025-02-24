Scale AI to develop AI tools for Qatar in new deal

According to Reuters, the deal will enable the government to integrate tools such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis to improve efficiency.

Scale AI global head of growth, Trevor Thompson, said: “(This deal) can be a blueprint for other governments around the world, and it allows us to really commit in a way that I think could drive impact even faster.”

Scale AI will explore more than 50 potential applications of AI for Qatar’s government, the statement added, however, Thompson did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI specialises in providing data to train AI models, including tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The company also assists clients Microsoft, OpenAI and Cohere, in developing and refining data sets

