EXCLUSIVE: IQ Fiber targets Charleston in Southeast US fibre network growth

Announced at Metro Connect 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, IQ Fiber’s network expansion will initially extend to the West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, areas of Charleston, adding to ongoing expansions in Savannah, Georgia, and the Chesapeake Bay region in Maryland.

IQ Fiber is initially investing around more than $40 million as part of its expansion in Charleston, South Carolina, which includes plans to open an office in the city.

Construction of its Charleston area network has begun, with customers expected to start coming online in late 2025.

“We are thrilled to see IQ Fiber’s expansion into Charleston, as it brings much-needed competition to our broadband landscape,” said William S. Cogswell, the Mayor of Charleston. “This marks a significant step toward ensuring that Charleston remains a thriving, connected community in today’s digital world.”

The Jacksonville-based firm is rapidly expanding across the US, having only launched in 2021.

The IQ Fiber’s South Carolina news adds to existing deployments in Florida, including Jacksonville, and Alachua, and St Johns counties, among others.

Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber, said: “We are bringing a modern internet choice to the greater Charleston area, one of the fastest growing communities in the Eastern US.

“Our 100% fibre-optic network delivers the reliability and ultra-fast symmetrical speeds that residents and neighbourhoods need with an exceptional customer experience they deserve.”

