T-Wholesale’s next chapter: growth, challenges, and the future of wholesale telecoms
In this exclusive Capacity TV interview, Saf Malik, senior reporter at Capacity Media, speaks with Dimitrios Rizoulis, SVP at T-Wholesale (Deutsche Telekom), about the division’s evolution and strategic goals. Dimitrios shares insights on why Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier transitioned to T-Wholesale, reflects on key achievements in 2024, and outlines the priorities for 2025. He also discusses the biggest challenges facing the wholesale market and where he sees the most significant growth opportunities in the years ahead. Don’t miss this deep dive into the future of wholesale telecoms.
