European telecom firms sign MOU for Pan-Arctic cable system

The agreement includes GlobalConnect AB, Cinia Oy, NORDUnet A/S, Tusass A/S, the Dutch Subsea Cable Coalition, and Tampnet AS. Together, they aim to establish new, high-capacity digital routes between Europe, Asia, and North America via the Arctic.

With economies and digital societies increasingly dependent on secure and robust networks, investment in submarine cable infrastructure has become a strategic priority. PACS seeks to address the growing demand for high-speed, secure, and diverse connectivity options.

Subscribe today for free

“We are proud to contribute our extensive expertise in digital infrastructure to the PACS initiative. This project is a vital step toward meeting the surging global demand for high-capacity, secure, and diverse connectivity routes,” said Pär Jansson, SVP, GlobalConnect Carrier.

“By collaborating with strong industry partners, we are shaping the future of resilient digital infrastructure to support societies and economies worldwide.”

The MoU signals a long-term commitment by the partners to develop a pan-Arctic submarine cable system.

GlobalConnect, which recently completed the Nordics’ largest digital infrastructure project in a decade—a 2,600 km fibre route from Northern Sweden to Berlin—will play a key role in the PACS initiative.

The goal is to have the system fully operational by the early 2030s, with some sections becoming service-ready sooner.

PACS also aims to meet the criteria for designation as a Cable Project of European Interest (CPEI) under the European Commission’s framework.

RELATED STORIES

GlobalConnect joins Arctic cable project to bypass the Red Sea by 2030

9 of Europe’s most important submarine cable projects | Capacity Media

GlobalConnect completes Nordic super cable project