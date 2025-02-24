Africa-1 submarine cable makes landfall in Pakistan

Telecom provider PTCL has announced the successful landing of the ultra-high-capacity Africa-1 submarine cable, marking a major milestone for Pakistan’s digital connectivity.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, PTCL commented, “This marks a transformative milestone in advancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity.”

The 10,000 km Africa-1 submarine cable is a collaborative effort by a consortium of key players, including Mobily (Saudi Arabia), e& (UAE), G42 (UAE), Telecom Egypt, Zain Oman International (ZOI), Algérie Télécom, TeleYemen, and other global service providers.

This new system will connect Pakistan to key regions, including Africa and Europe, enhancing international communication and internet reliability.

The Africa-1 initiative was approved by PTCL’s Board of Directors over four years ago and has received an investment of nearly $60 million. This project is part of PTCL’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Pakistan has long struggled with connectivity issues. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had previously committed to improving internet access by 2024, but acknowledged that challenges persist. Earlier this year, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication was informed that four new submarine cables were being introduced to address these ongoing problems.

PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman informed the committee that three out of the four existing submarine cables had sustained damage, further impacting connectivity.

He emphasised that the introduction of four new cables is expected to resolve current connectivity challenges and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

