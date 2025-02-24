Hivelocity completes full integration, boosting position as leading infrastructure provider

The company will continue to operate under the Hivelocity brand following the successful acquisition, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier IT infrastructure services. The integration included merging Colohouse’s infrastructure and existing hosting services with Hivelocity’s offerings, such as the company’s bare metal servers, new enterprise cloud product and the recently launched virtual dedicated servers.

Hivelocity’s industry-leading bare metal solutions continue to set the standard for performance, automation, and edge computing. With fully automated server deployments, a robust API, and an expansive global network, Hivelocity provides businesses with the flexibility and control needed for modern workloads. Whether supporting AI/ML applications, high-performance computing, or edge deployments.

Subscribe today for free

Alongside these advancements, Hivelocity introduced virtual dedicated servers this year, delivering a cost-effective solution that bridges the gap between traditional dedicated servers and VPS. This new offering provides dedicated resources with the flexibility of virtualisation, ensuring high performance and scalability for businesses with evolving infrastructure needs.

In addition to its bare metal offerings, Hivelocity’s next-generation enterprise cloud product, powered by VMware, enables businesses to reduce costs, increase flexibility, and enhance security while maintaining regulatory compliance. The solution is designed to meet the needs of companies looking to optimise cloud and hybrid infrastructure while providing fully integrated backup, restore, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Now fully unified, Hivelocity can offer a more comprehensive range of infrastructure options in addition to the enterprise cloud product, including full-service hybrid cloud solutions and an expanded network.

"The integration process has been seamless, allowing us to combine our strengths and expand our capabilities," said Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity. "We're now better positioned than ever to provide our customers with the comprehensive infrastructure solutions they need to succeed today."

"Our mission remains unchanged - to simplify hosting with an exceptional customer experience," Pease added. "With our enhanced capabilities, we're excited to help more businesses optimise their IT infrastructure for cost, performance, and security."

As Hivelocity moves forward, the company is poised to address the growing demand for enterprise and hybrid cloud solutions. As the trend toward cloud repatriation grows and businesses increasingly move away from public cloud solutions, Hivelocity is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of enterprises with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, automation capabilities, and expert support team.

For more information about Hivelocity's enhanced offerings, please visit www.hivelocity.net.

RELATED STORIES

Digital Realty expands Hivelocity partnership with ServiceFabric

Hivelocity picks Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform for bare metal cloud in 36 US cities