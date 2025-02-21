Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom advance 5G slicing for firms

As a result, the move will optimise network performance for the specific needs of companies, supporting their digital growth.

By integrating Ericsson’s Dynamic Network Slicing with Chunghwa Telecom’s Paragon platform, businesses gain more control over their network needs, the telecom giant revealed.

Meanwhile, the solution provides flexible, real-time resource allocation, ensuring strong performance for essential applications.

The company added, with automated slicing, firms are able to quickly scale their network without added complexity, encouraging wider adoption of slicing technology, opening up new opportunities for businesses needing reliable, high-performance connectivity.

Chunghwa Telecom president of network technology Yung Chia, said: “By activating slicing automation on our live 5G Standalone network, we are not only enhancing network performance but also enabling new business opportunities and operational efficiencies for our customers."

Ericsson Taiwan president, David Chou, added: "This collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom demonstrates how Ericsson’s advanced 5G features can bring real-world, on-demand network slicing to enterprises”

"5G Standalone network with advanced 5G technology is essential to unlocking the full potential of differentiated connectivity. With automation and on-demand slicing, we can help enterprises achieve optimised performance, higher energy efficiency, and seamless service delivery."

