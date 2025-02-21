AWS to power Proximus Group’s cloud transformation

As a result, the partnership will see Proximus using AWS’s suite of services, including generative AI solutions, to drive a data-driven expansion of its offerings.

According to the technology giant, the move will enhance accessibility and analytics while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Additionally, Proximus will optimise its digital identity and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by utilising AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML) to improve scalability and cost-efficiency.

This comes as the company revealed it is also shifting to a hybrid cloud-based network to cut costs, enhance efficiency and support global expansion.

Meanwhile, a key component of this transformation is Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides access to leading AI foundation models from companies such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Luma AI, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI and Amazon.

Proximus Group, CEO, Guillaume Boutin, said: "This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our relationship with AWS. By strengthening our collaboration, we aim to enhance our cloud capabilities and position Proximus Global for future growth and innovation.

“We will accelerate our innovation initiatives, particularly using AWS AI, ML and generative AI solutions, continuing to build on our existing success with Protect and Engage capabilities.”

Fabio Cerone, Head of Telco Industry Business Unit EMEA at AWS, added: "By leveraging AWS’s depth and breadth of services, Proximus Group is able to find innovative ways to deliver digital solutions to customers around the world, Proximus Group is already experimenting using Amazon Bedrock, and we look forward to working with them to leverage technology to improve the performance and reliability of its digital services.”

