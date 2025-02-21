Sweden probes latest suspected Baltic cable break

According to local reports, the damage is believed to have occurred in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone to the east, with coast guard vessels dispatched to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed that the government is closely monitoring developments, with relevant authorities providing updates as the investigation progresses.

“We take all reports of possible damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously,” Kristersson said in a post on X . “As I said earlier, they must be seen in the context of the serious security situation that exists.”

The suspected Baltic cable break is the latest in a spate of incidents that have escalated already heightened tensions among European and NATO nations over possible, but as yet unfounded, claims of deliberate damage.

Two subsea internet cables were severed in separate incidents last November, while another was damaged in late January .

Fingers were pointed at Russia as tensions between Sweden and Russia have risen after the former broke its traditional stance of neutrality to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

No evidence has been presented to suggest that Russia was behind the cable cuts, and Swedish Prosecutors have ruled the incident in January to have been an accident .

Russia’s telco, Rostelecom, said earlier this month that one of its Baltic subsea cables was damaged by “an external impact.”

Russian repair ships subsequently moved into Finland’s exclusive economic zone to conduct repairs under the watchful eye of the Finnish Coast Guard.

