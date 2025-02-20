San Antonio Internet Exchange partners with DE-CIX to enhance Texas connectivity

The partnership allows San Antonio ISPs to access content networks through DE-CIX Dallas. Despite the 275-mile distance between the cities, the connection provides the lowest latency option for accessing most content networks across the state.

Ed d’Agostino, general manager at DE-CIX North America, said: “We’re excited to be supporting regional, non-DE-CIX exchanges, enhancing the availability to low-latency paths and lowering the cost to peer, all in an effort to close the digital divide.

“With this IX Turnkey Connectivity Programme, exchanges in Tier 2 and 3 markets can now offer their local networks access to content and other networks that are only readily available in major metros. We’re thrilled to have SAT-IX as our first IX partner in the programme.”

The partnership operates through H5 Data Centers' 85,000-square-foot carrier hotel in San Antonio, which serves as a major interconnection point for the San Antonio and Austin metropolitan areas.

The facility provides access to more than 35 communications carriers and offers diverse connections to multiple DE-CIX Dallas switches for enhanced network redundancy.

The team-up is part of DE-CIX's IX Turnkey Connectivity Programme, which aims to help exchanges in smaller markets access content and networks typically only available in major metropolitan areas.

