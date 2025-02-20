Ericsson and Telstra pioneer Asia-Pacific’s first programmable 5G network

Under the agreement, Telstra will upgrade its radio access network (RAN) with Ericsson’s next-generation Open RAN-ready hardware solutions and 5G Advanced software.

The deployment will also integrate AI and automation to optimise network management through self-detection and self-healing capabilities.

Telstra’s new programmable network will deliver one of the most advanced, resilient, and reliable 5G infrastructures in the world.

It will enable application development and superior connectivity tailored to customer needs, including performance-based offerings.

Additionally, it will open the network to external tech innovators via network APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), allowing third-party developers to create new applications and services.

The adoption of network APIs, a key driver of telecom industry monetisation, aligns with Telstra and Ericsson’s participation in Aduna, a global initiative supporting API-driven services.

Driving industry 4.0 innovation

The high-performance 5G Standalone (5G SA) solutions in the deployment will support next-generation use cases and developer innovation, accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption in Australia.

Vicki Brady, CEO of Telstra, said: “We are at an inflection point, where customer needs for technology and connectivity are becoming more sophisticated, requiring a step change in how connectivity is delivered and consumed. At the same time, demand for mobile data on our network has tripled over the past five years.

“Through our partnership with Ericsson, the first-of-its-kind for any operator across Asia-Pacific, we will evolve our offering and improve the efficiency of how we use our spectrum so we can increase our 5G network capacity to deliver better consistency of performance, reliability, and speed to millions of customers.

“With a programmable network, we will move from a one-size-fits-all proposition to being able to deliver more sophisticated use cases and commercial models, providing a differentiated and more tailored connectivity experience to customers.”

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson added: “High-performing programmable networks are the building blocks to digitalise enterprises and nations.

“Telstra - a longstanding early adopter partner of Ericsson - is set to enjoy the benefits that Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity will bring.

“This faster, more secure, and differentiated connectivity will transform consumer and enterprise experiences and enable developers to use 5G technologies to experiment, innovate, and build game-changing applications.

“Through this deal, Telstra is also empowering Australians – from single developers to the nation’s largest industries – to play their part in ensuring Australia is competitive on the global stage. We look forward to working closely with Telstra to make that happen.”

Key Benefits of the programmable network

Telstra’s upgraded network will maximise spectrum investments and operational efficiency, with a focus on:

Doubling 5G capacity

Enhancing service consistency and reliability

Increasing uplink and downlink speeds

Expanding coverage depth

Reducing energy consumption

The transformation will shift traditional mobile services from a standardised approach to differentiated connectivity, allowing both consumers and enterprises to create customised service experiences.

Cutting-edge technology deployment

The deployment will feature Ericsson’s Open RAN-ready Massive MIMO radios, new RAN Compute solutions, and the latest 5G Advanced subscriptions. These innovations will enhance service delivery, boost operational efficiency, and improve network performance.

Additionally, Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) will be implemented to streamline network management and automation. EIAP supports multi-vendor, multi-technology networks across 4G and 5G RAN and leverages advanced automation techniques, including AI and machine learning, to optimise operations and enhance sustainability.

Ericsson and Telstra have collaborated extensively across RAN, core networks, optical transport, and business support systems. This latest initiative builds on that foundation, reinforcing Telstra’s position as a leader in telecommunications innovation.

Ericsson and Telstra are also founding members of Aduna, a global venture established to expand network API adoption.

Aduna, which includes major telecom operators such as AT&T, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Verizon, aims to create a worldwide platform for aggregated network APIs. The goal is to drive innovation and new use cases across multiple industries by making advanced network capabilities easily accessible to developers worldwide.

