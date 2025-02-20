DataVolt to open AI-ready data centre in Riyadh

As a result, the 55,000 square meter site, situated in east Riyadh’s First Technology Park, will be engineered for advanced AI processing to meet the increasing demand from hyperscalers, cloud and content providers and enterprises in the region.

DataVolt plans to construct a sustainable data centre on the site featuring state-of-the-art cooling systems and an advanced circularity approach.

Additionally, the data centre will be powered by energy solutions, the company revealed.

DataVolt, CEO, Rajit Nanda, said: “We are providing mission-critical digital infrastructure that will support the KSA’s position as a global leader in AI while offering customers sustainable data centre solutions. Over many months, we have worked in collaboration with MODON to develop this project and we are proud to move forward and deliver another state-of-the-art facility.

“Every step we take directly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and supports the government’s goal of diversification and sustainability across the economy and society as a whole.”

Nanda added: “The opportunity in artificial intelligence is accelerating and we are focused on both enabling AI innovation while ensuring we minimize its impact on the environment. We have the technology, expertise, and talent to deliver trusted sustainable data centre facilities and ensure that society benefits from a cleaner and greener digital economy.”

