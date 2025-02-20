BT and Equinix boost global fabric for multinational connectivity

The initiative aims to enhance innovation and accelerate business outcomes by integrating BT’s Global Fabric network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform across Equinix’s international data centre footprint.

BT’s AI-ready Global Fabric is now operational in over 30 Equinix data centres, with plans to expand to more than 40 within the next year.

The rollout will cover the world’s top 30 business locations and support 95 per cent of global cloud interconnection traffic.

Once fully deployed, Global Fabric will be accessible through 140 points-of-presence (PoPs) across 40 countries, providing 74% direct coverage of hyperscaler clouds and high-bandwidth connectivity to over 700 data centres.

Arun Dev, Global Interconnections at Equinix, stated: “Our partnership enables BT to offer its customers interconnectivity with the full Equinix global digital ecosystem of cloud and IT services, as well as hundreds of content and digital media services, and over 4,800 enterprises hosted at our data centres globally.”

The solution is designed to offer multinational organisations secure, flexible, and reliable interconnectivity with third parties such as customers and suppliers.

It allows businesses to deploy and scale digital services “seamlessly” while maintaining full visibility and control over both access and core networks.

Equinix’s global platform enhances this capability by offering interconnectivity with a vast ecosystem of digital services, including approximately 2,000 network services, 3,000 cloud and IT services, 400 content and digital media providers, and over 4,800 enterprises.

The agreement further strengthens BT’s ability to offer comprehensive digital interconnection solutions to its customers.

The collaboration builds on BT Group’s previous engagement with Equinix in quantum secure communications, which marked the UK’s first data centre-to-data centre connection using quantum technology.

According to Equinix’s Global Interconnection Index, digital ecosystems are experiencing exponential growth, with 80% of B2B sales interactions expected to be digital by the end of 2025. Businesses integrating industry value chains are reported to innovate at a 25 per cent higher rate than their competitors.

Matt Swinden, director of digital connectivity at BT added: "The BT-Equinix partnership is a terrific example of our strategy to build the strongest digital foundations for our customers.

Global Fabric combined with Equinix’s global ecosystem of infrastructure, cloud and digital services widens the choice we offer to customers of the best locations to interconnect their full business value chain. It will help make trading, partnering and operating a multinational business better on BT.”

