Nominations now open for Datacloud Awards 2025

Rounding off two days of insightful discussions and networking, the Datacloud Awards 2025 is the perfect opportunity to toast to the industry’s best and brightest. Attendees will arrive via the famous red steps of Le Palais des Festivals, walking in the footsteps of stars and celebrating at the renowned venue that hosts the legendary Cannes Film Festival.

Subscribe today for free

The Datacloud Awards recognises outstanding achievements across the data centre, cloud, and digital infrastructure sectors, highlighting operators, vendors, service providers, software companies, and M&A advisors who set the industry benchmark for innovation, performance, and service excellence.

Annabel Helm, managing director of Datacloud and ITW said: "We are thrilled to open nominations for the Datacloud Awards 2025, marking 20 years of recognising excellence in digital infrastructure. As the industry continues to evolve with groundbreaking innovations in AI, cloud, and data centre technologies, these awards celebrate the trailblazers setting new standards.

"We look forward to honouring the outstanding achievements of our nominees at the iconic Palais des Festivals in Cannes—where industry leaders converge for an unforgettable night of recognition and celebration."

New categories for 2025 include:

Best AI Innovation

Best IX Innovation

Best Data Centre Software or Solution Provider of the Year

Best Data Centre Sales Team

Best Marketing or Social Media Campaign

Most Innovative Partnership of the Year

This is your chance to be recognised among the industry's elite and take home one of the most prestigious accolades in the sector.

Why enter the Datacloud awards?

Join a legacy of excellence – Become part of 20 years of award-winning innovators who have amplified their credibility on a global scale. Free to nominate – There is no cost to submit your nomination, making it a risk-free opportunity with high rewards. Judged by industry leaders – Your submission will be rigorously reviewed by an independent panel of 30+ judges from diverse industry verticals. Fair and transparent process – This neutral platform ensures every participant has an equal chance to win based on merit and detailed submissions. Industry recognition – Winning demonstrates proof of excellence and positions you ahead of competitors, peers, and partners. Marketing & PR exposure – Gain valuable visibility across the Datacloud Awards audience, elevating your brand in the digital infrastructure space. Celebrate your teams – industry awards are moment to come together as a team and celebrate shared successes together (and have some fun whilst doing it).

Secure your place at the grand celebration

In 2025, we are bringing you a thrilling closing night extravaganza in Cannes. With your final night planned, all you need to do is book your place and prepare to celebrate with the best in the business.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this prestigious event. Submit your nomination and join us for a night of networking, recognition, and celebration at the Datacloud Awards 2025!

Submit your nomination here.

RELATED STORIES

Datacloud trends to watch in 2025: What's next in the digital landscape

What we learned at Datacloud Global Congress 2024