Wingu.Africa on the future of digital infrastructure

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview, Nadine Hawkins, editor at Capacity Media, speaks with Nicholas Lodge, chief strategy officer at Wingu Africa, about the evolving digital infrastructure landscape in Africa. They explore the impact of cloud demand and edge computing on data centres, the balance between sustainability and operational efficiency, and how emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G are reshaping the industry. Lodge also discusses the challenges of building digital infrastructure in underserved regions and the collaborative efforts needed to drive connectivity across the continent.