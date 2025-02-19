Infinera, Zayo set 1Tb/s transmission record over 1,391 km, boosting AI and 5G networks

This industry milestone will allow Zayo to deliver a 32 terabits per second (Tb/s) of C-Band capacity, with the potential to double bandwidth to 64 Tb/s with L-Band.

Aaron Werley, SVP of engineering at Zayo said: "With the rapid growth in capacity needs due to high-bandwidth applications like AI, Zayo actively seeks innovative solutions to deliver superior network performance.

“This successful test highlights how Zayo’s network is, and will continue to be, well positioned to meet increasing customer demands. We are pleased with the performance of Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine."

Zayo operates North America’s largest independent fibre network, spanning 132,000 route miles, and is a leader in modern 400G network infrastructure.

Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine incorporates 5-nm CMOS DSP technology and high-speed optics to achieve a high-baud-rate (140+ Gbaud) transmission of up to 1.2 Tb/s per wavelength.

This breakthrough significantly improves capacity-reach, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for network operators.

Paul Crann, SVP and GM, optical systems at Infinera added: "The success of this trial marks a major accomplishment for Infinera, demonstrating ICE7’s ability to transmit 1 Tb/s high-baud-rate signals over long distances.

“This will be instrumental in reducing network operator costs while meeting the rapidly growing bandwidth demands of their customers."

