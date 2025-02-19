Red Sea cable cuts: A look back and review of how the industry recovered
On February 24, the unexpected severing of three submarine cables—Seacom/TGN-EA, EIG, and AAE-1—led to severe disruptions in internet traffic across East Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
This panel discussion at Capacity Middle East 2025 examined the immediate impact of the cuts, how companies rerouted their traffic, and the long-term implications for the industry's resilience.
Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
