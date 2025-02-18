Kyocera launches 'O-RU Alliance' to advance Open RAN in 5G networks

The alliance, set to launch on March 3, includes Alpha Networks, HFR, Microelectronics Technology, SOLiD, VVDN Technologies, and WNC.

The initiative seeks to improve interoperability in 5G networks by promoting open, flexible radio access networks. Kyocera will provide O-RAN-compliant Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) platforms, facilitate interoperability testing, and introduce alliance members to telecom operators.

The alliance aims to support broader adoption of Open RAN technology, enabling greater vendor diversity in 5G infrastructure.

“By providing O-RAN-compliant CU/DU/RU system solutions to telecom operators, the alliance aims to promote Open RAN adoption,” a Kyocera statement reads. “This initiative will not only facilitate 5G base station market entry for more suppliers but will also invigorate the telecommunications infrastructure market.”

Open RAN allows operators to mix and match components from different suppliers rather than being locked into a single vendor's ecosystem.

Kyocera's initiative comes amid increasing interest in Open RAN as a means to drive cost efficiencies and innovation in mobile networks.

Solutions like RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs) and Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offer operators a way to optimise network performance and introduce innovative new applications without being beholden to telecom giants like Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei.

The Japanese company plans to expand the alliance’s membership over time, fostering a broader ecosystem for 5G infrastructure development.

“Along with the other O-RU Alliance members, Kyocera is committed to advancing communications technology and its related industries, contributing to a better quality of life for people worldwide.”

