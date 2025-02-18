China Unicom to roll out 5G-Advanced in over 300 cities by 2025

Announced at the Powering the Asian Winter Games with 10 Gbps Connectivity press conference in Harbin, the plan will see 5G-Advanced services deployed in 39 key cities and across more than 300 other cities by the end of 2025.

As the official communications and cloud service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, China Unicom is using 5G-Advanced and F5G-Advanced technologies to deliver high-speed, intelligent, and secure 10 Gbps connectivity for the event.

This advanced infrastructure enables multi-channel HD live streaming, on-demand HD video, and VR broadcasting, ensuring a seamless experience for athletes, staff, and spectators.

Driving 5G-Advanced innovation

China Unicom’s new plan includes the launch of two key initiatives:

- The 5G-Advanced Xinghuo Program, focused on industry-specific applications.

- The 5G-Advanced Baichuan Program, which will drive AI-powered innovations.

Additionally, China Unicom will lead a new device ecosystem alliance, fostering collaboration with industry partners to accelerate 5G-Advanced innovation.

With over two million shared 5G base stations, accounting for more than 40% of the world’s total 5G infrastructure, China Unicom already serves 290 million users.

Wang Limin, deputy GM of China Unicom, stated: "China Unicom will work with various partners to build up the 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem and contribute more to a digital China."

Huawei partnership to boost 5G-AI Integration

China Unicom’s long-term partner, Huawei, is also playing a crucial role in the evolution of 5G-Advanced and AI.

Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Wireless Solutions, highlighted: "Since the mobile AI era has begun, the continued integration of 5G-Advanced and AI will transform traditional mobile businesses and create huge opportunities for the mobile industry."

Huawei’s Networks for AI initiative will optimise spectrum resources, improve network performance, and lower operational costs. Meanwhile, its AI for Networks strategy will deploy AI-powered digital sites and wireless AI agents to enhance network efficiency.

China Unicom and Huawei have already launched the world’s first large-scale 5G-Advanced intelligent network in Beijing, covering key areas such as the Workers’ Stadium and the Great Wall scenic area.

This ultra-large-scale 5G-Advanced three-component carrier (3CC) network supports immersive video, UHD compression, and new digital experiences like low-altitude tourism.

