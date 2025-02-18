Oxigen opens its largest data centre in Spain in partnership with Vertiv

The new data centre features a 3,000-square-metre operations clean room with capacity for up to 800 racks and multiple power and customisation options.

The facility features 6MW of total power capacity and up to 20kW per rack, and is set to serve customers from industries including pharmaceutical, industrial, and public sectors.

Subscribe today for free

The Sant Cugat del Vallès facility features several Vertiv technologies, including Liebert AFC chillers for cooling fluid temperature control, Liebert CRV row-based cooling equipment for humidity and temperature adjustment near high-demand racks, and Powerbar iMPB busbar systems for flexible power distribution.

Benjamin Rovira, CEO of Oxigen, said: “We have been working with the Vertiv team for more than 20 years, during which they have always demonstrated exceptional professionalism and delivered state-of-the-art technology.

“Knowing both their products and their team well and having always achieved strong results, we trust their ability to adapt to our evolving requirements. They are an ideal partner.”

The new data centre adds to Oxigen’s existing site in Sant Cugat, which serves universities, tech customers and public sector firms covering municipalities and health.

The latest facility is designed to meet the needs of emerging workloads, including AI, with the site built in line with Uptime Institute's Tier III criteria to show it

meets high standards of availability and redundancy for enhanced resilience and connectivity.

Jordi Gonzalez Sandalinas, enterprise account manager at Vertiv, said: “The collaboration with Oxigen is testament to the ability of our solutions to adapt and expand with the customer’s needs.

Our focus on energy efficiency, coupled with flexibility and ongoing support, allows Oxigen to grow without compromising the quality or security of its services.”

RELATED STORIES

Densification & modularity: Nvidia, Vertiv leaders on the next steps for data centres in the AI era

Vertiv and Compass unveil hybrid cooling solution for AI data centres