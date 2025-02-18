Telefónica deploys Nokia to boost 4G & 5G for enterprises

Alongside, streamlining its network architecture, the solutions will help the operator introduce low-latency services such as drone control, robotics, industrial applications and smart metering for real-time utility monitoring and billing, along with other enterprise use cases.

Telefónica also revealed plans to deploy Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway and Nokia Mediation on its telco cloud, tapping multi-vendor and multi-cloud capabilities for greater flexibility and operational efficiency.

As a result, the telecoms giant will be able to optimise traffic management and routing for enterprise users.

Nokia cloud and network services market leader for Europe, Erez Sverdlov, said: “We are pleased to support Telefónica in strengthening the enterprise customer experience in Spain.

“Beyond better data capacity, latency, and reliability, our packet core will also provide a local breakout of user traffic with our latest generation appliances, providing reduced latency and improved security.”

