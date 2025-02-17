e& enterprise partners with PayPal for digital payment expansion

As a result, the move enhances the payment features of e& enterprise’s digital payments platform, providing businesses in the UAE and beyond with greater payment options.

According to the telecoms giant, the partnership ensures a seamless process for integrating PayPal as a payment option.

This move eliminates the need for complex IT development, connecting businesses to the e& enterprise Payments Gateway (EPG) platform for PayPal payment acceptance and processing.

As part of the partnership, merchants can expand their reach by attracting a wider customer base and facilitating cross-border payments, allowing businesses in the UAE and the surrounding region to tap into international markets.

Businesses will also continue to offer customers familiar and reliable payment options that ensure transparency in transactions, as well as the ability to support carbon offset efforts, as well as, track their transactions, understand their environmental impact and contribute to offsetting their carbon footprint through trusted initiatives or causes.

e& enterprise, chief operating officer, Miguel Angel Villalonga, said: “Digital payments are not only transforming the way businesses operate but are also redefining customer expectations for speed, security, and convenience.

“Our collaboration with PayPal is set to provide companies with access to versatile, efficient, and globally recognised payment solutions that are essential, empowering them to compete in the global digital economy and keep pace with these growing demands without the brunt of investing in expensive infrastructure.”

PayPal regional head and general manager for the Middle East and Africa, Otto Williams added: “We’re excited to bring PayPal to e& enterprises' flagship Payments Gateway, which powers some of the region’s largest enterprises and government services.

“With over 400 million active PayPal accounts over the world, being able to offer a widely recognised and trusted payment option will help businesses meet consumers’ expectations of being able to pay with their preferred method.”

