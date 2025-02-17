Airtel lands SEA-ME-WE-6 cable in Chennai

The 21,700 Rkm submarine cable, which connects India to Singapore and France (Marseille), crosses Egypt through terrestrial cables, was previously landed in Mumbai on December 30, 2024.

Airtel's partnership with SubCom, a leading supplier of subsea fibre optic cable data systems, ensured the engineering, manufacturing, and installation of the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable.

Subscribe today for free

Sharat Sinha, director and CEO at Airtel Business said: “At Airtel we strive to provide the best-in-class services to our customers and this new investment and milestone would further improve our secure, diverse and scalable global network.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our global connectivity by landing one of the largest cable systems into our facilities. This complements our existing network strength of 400,000 Rkms across 50 countries.

“This also underlines our commitment to address Digital India’s growing demand for global connectivity & data with additional routes, diversity and capacity.”

Airtel’s landing of the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable in both Mumbai and Chennai will be integrated with its data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, in the respective cities.

This will enable global hyperscalers and businesses in India to seamlessly access international connectivity and data centre services.

As a key member of the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable consortium, Airtel has investments in the core cable and has co-built a private network with four fibre pairs connecting Singapore, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The SEA-ME-WE-6 system will deliver 220TBPs of global capacity to India, significantly boosting the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Airtel’s global network spans five continents, with investments in 34 subsea cables. Recent additions include 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2), and Equiano, strengthening Airtel’s commitment to connecting India to key regions including APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

RELATED STORIES

12 of Asia’s most important submarine cable projects

What caused the damage to SEA-ME-WE 5?