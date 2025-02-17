Meta’s Project Waterworth: The world’s longest and highest-capacity submarine cable

Once completed, the initiative will span over 50,000 km—longer than the Earth’s circumference—making it the world’s longest subsea cable project to utilise the highest-capacity technology available.

The project will connect five major continents, including the U.S., India, Brazil, and South Africa, providing unparalleled connectivity to these regions.

Project Waterworth aims to facilitate greater economic cooperation, drive digital inclusion, and open up opportunities for technological development.

In India, the cable will support the country’s ambitious plans for a digital economy, accelerating progress in digital infrastructure that has already seen significant growth.

Subsea cables, such as Project Waterworth, form the backbone of global digital infrastructure, carrying over 95% of intercontinental data.

These cables enable a range of digital services, including communication, video streaming, and online transactions.

With an investment of several billion dollars, Project Waterworth will strengthen digital highways by creating three new oceanic corridors equipped with high-speed, high-capacity connectivity, essential for the growth of AI technologies globally.

Meta has been at the forefront of subsea cable development in recent years, having previously partnered with others to roll out more than 20 subsea cables.

The company has introduced cables with 24 fibre pairs, outpacing the typical 8 to 16 fibre pairs found in most systems, thus ensuring better connectivity for increasing digital demands.

The new project will continue this trend of innovation, with cutting-edge engineering designs that enhance cable resilience. It will feature the world’s longest 24 fibre pair cable, built for durability and speed of deployment.

The cables will be laid at depths of up to 7,000 metres in deep water, and enhanced burial techniques will protect them from hazards like ship anchors, particularly in shallow coastal areas.

