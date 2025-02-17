Nokia and Orange boost broadband services across Jordan

As a result, the move improves connectivity and operational efficiency for both the operator and its customers throughout Jordan.

The deployment covers 76 sites across Jordan’s northern, central, and southern regions, in a bid to position Orange Jordan to better meet increasing subscriber demands with enhanced digital experiences, such as high-speed internet, IPTV and customised broadband services.

According to the telecoms giant the move aligns with Orange Jordan's sustainability objectives by improving energy efficiency and lowering operational costs.

Orange Jordan, chief ITN and wholesale officer, Waleed Al Doulat, said: “This upgrade is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best broadband services to our customers. Nokia’s 7750 SR BNG allows us to enhance network efficiency and enrich our customers’ digital lives, while aligning with our sustainability and growth goals.”

Nokia head of IP networks for Middle East & Africa, said: “Our collaboration with Orange Jordan demonstrates Nokia's dedication to providing trusted performance that empowers digital transformation.

“By providing scalable, resilient, and secure solutions, we enable Orange Jordan to deliver world-class broadband experiences while optimizing network efficiency. Together, we are driving connectivity and creating new opportunities for innovation across Jordan.”

