The rise of data centre innovation in Canada’s expanding digital economy

In this pivotal moment, Telehouse is at the forefront of shaping Canada's data centre landscape. With its recent expansion into Toronto, Telehouse is well-positioned to address the rising needs for scalable, resilient, and secure data centre solutions.

For enterprises looking to capitalize on Canada’s burgeoning digital economy, Telehouse’s commitment to innovation and excellence in data centre connectivity provides a compelling opportunity. Telehouse’s expansion demonstrates its dedication to supporting the evolving technological need of the region, aligning with Canada’s ambitious digital transformation goals.

Toronto - a major connectivity hub

Toronto is pivotal in Canada’s digital transformation, serving as a crucial nexus for internet exchange and connectivity. Its demand for AI-driven solutions, combined with a comprehensive network of internet service providers (ISPs) and application service providers (ASPs), made it an ideal location for Telehouse’s recent market expansion.

Over 50% of Canada’s carriers, service providers, and content providers operate within Telehouse’s data centres, making this interconnected hub a gateway for Canada’s internet traffic flow, helping Canadians connect digitally with each other and the rest of the world.

“Toronto offers a connectivity ecosystem that mirrors the resilient infrastructure we’ve developed in cities like London. The city’s status as a major connectivity hub aligns perfectly with our expertise in high-performance data centres,” notes Satoshi Adachi, President and CEO of Telehouse Canada.

Atsushi Kubo, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Telehouse Canada, adds: “The depth of Toronto's connectivity ecosystem, alongside its commitment to advancing technologies like AI and 5G, made it an ideal location for our expansion. This rapid market evolution supports our long-term vision to meet future technological demands with high-density computing solutions.”

Managing the increased power and cooling requirements

As Canada's digital landscape evolves, data centre providers like Telehouse must manage the challenge of increasing power and cooling requirements.

“AI is driving higher power requirements and a shift from traditional server needs to specialized demands, similar to trends observed in the UK,” explains Kubo. “Our facilities are well-equipped to manage these needs, supporting high-density computing environments while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Efficient power management and cooling solutions are crucial to maintaining optimal performance and energy efficiency. Leveraging advanced cooling systems that use natural resources, such as lake water or ambient air, helps to reduce energy consumption. In turn, enterprises can manage costs better, while contributing to sustainability goals by lowering the carbon footprint of IT operations.

“Our data centres are equipped with state-of-the-art cooling technology, including the worlds’ largest deep lake water cooling system, Enwave, which harnesses the cold temperature at the bottom of Lake Ontario to cool our data centres. The system is sustainable, low-carbon, and relies on energy-sharing,” explained Adachi. “As the global demand for sustainable practices continues to grow, Telehouse’s goal is clear: to ensure 100% of the electricity we use is from renewable sources by 2025.”

Security and privacy considerations

The industry faces ongoing challenges in protecting data from evolving cyber threats and ensuring compliance with stringent regulations.

Data centre operators must therefore implement strong security measures to safeguard against breaches and unauthorized access.

"At Telehouse, we implement comprehensive security measures encompassing both physical and digital aspects,” Kubo continued.

“This includes advanced surveillance systems and controlled access for physical security, along with encryption and firewall protection for digital security. We also ensure compliance with GDPR and CCPA regulations to safeguard data privacy and meet our clients' expectations."

The innovation corridor

Canada’s data centre industry is navigating a landscape marked by rapid technological advancements, increasing demand for data infrastructure, and a heightened focus on sustainability and security. As the country emerges as a key player in the global innovation corridor, challenges such as power and cooling management, regulatory compliance, and economic factors present hurdles and opportunities for growth and innovation.

Telehouse's Toronto expansion represents a forward-thinking approach to the evolving landscape of data connectivity.

Adachi emphasizes, "Our focus is on providing the infrastructure necessary to support AI advancements and adapting to shifting sector demands. Our model reflects a commitment to maintaining a strong, interconnected ecosystem similar to our operations in London and Paris.”

For ongoing insights and updates on Telehouse’s initiatives, visit Telehouse’s website.

