AirTrunk unveils second data centre unveiled in Malaysia

Hyperscale data centre specialist AirTrunk has announced plans to develop its second cloud and AI-ready data centre in Malaysia.

JHB2 marks AirTrunk’s 12th data centre across five Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) markets—Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

AirTrunk's hyperscale data centre platform offers nearly 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity.

Named AirTrunk JHB2 (JHB2), the facility will be located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, and will be scalable to over 270 megawatts (MW) to meet the growing demand from public cloud and tech companies.

The announcement was made by AirTrunk’s founder and CEO, Robin Khuda, following on from the successful opening of AirTrunk data centre JHB1, a 150+MW data centre in Johor, in July last year.

Khuda said: “As Malaysia cements its position as a digital powerhouse, AirTrunk is privileged to play a long-term role in supporting this growth, delivering significant benefits for the people of Malaysia.

"AirTrunk data centres provide essential infrastructure to enhance productivity and enable new innovations that drive economic growth.”

AirTrunk data centres have a Net Zero 2030 target. Recently, the company announced one of Southeast Asia’s largest onsite solar deployments at JHB1 and secured the first renewable energy Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for a data centre in Malaysia, enabling 30MW of renewable energy under the Corporate Green Power Programme.

AirTrunk data centre, JHB2 will incorporate state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology, ensuring efficient management of high-density AI workloads while delivering energy savings. Designed to meet the highest efficiency and security standards, JHB2 will operate with a low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25.

In alignment with the Johor State Government’s efforts to diversify water sources, AirTrunk is also evaluating the use of treated greywater as a sustainable, recycled water supply for its data centres.

Khuda reaffirmed AirTrunk’s commitment: “We are dedicated to unlocking the potential of cloud and AI in Malaysia while prioritising sustainability for the benefit of both society and the environment. From supporting local digital literacy and STEM education to driving the energy transition, AirTrunk is making a tangible impact.”

AirTrunk announced that 90% of the workforce at their new data centres will be local employees, who will receive above-market remuneration.

To foster digital literacy, AirTrunk is funding STEM education scholarships at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

AirTrunk country head for Malaysia, Pei Jet Lim, concluded: “AirTrunk’s expansion with JHB2 highlights Malaysia’s strategic importance to our business. Our investments not only drive economic growth but also create high-value employment and training opportunities, all while pioneering sustainable practices in line with our Net Zero 2030 goal.”

