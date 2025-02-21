Fast and flexible approach in a changing AI world

Last year, AI adoption and capital investments continued to influence the rapid growth of the data centre market, showing little sign of stopping in the foreseeable future. Indeed, global demand for capacity in such facilities could more than triple by 2030, according to McKinsey.

That may create a challenge for industry players to keep pace, but it also provides a big opening for carriers to fulfil these expanding needs in surging markets like the US.

“This is a big opportunity for infrastructure providers like us, as the demand for high-capacity fibre networks is rapidly increasing,” says Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale (WW). “Many existing networks lack the fibre density to meet this growing demand. As a result, a lot of hyperscalers are strategically selecting sites for new large-scale data centres across the US.”

Scattareggia has also long emphasised that Windstream Wholesale has an edge when it comes to technology, seeking to lead the field on capacity upgrades and thus further supercharge AI networking and content delivery.

This was reflected in a successful recent transatlantic trial of 800GbE technology connecting Chicago with London, using WW’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network in the US combined with a subsea cable from Colt Technology Services. The firm now plans to start offering 800G commercially this year.

Furthermore, momentum has continued to build on 400G. “Last September, we achieved a major milestone, with 400G sales outpacing those for 100G,” says Scattareggia. “Additionally, we anticipate a gradual transition towards 800G in the coming years.”

WW will also continue to develop its iconnect self-service portal, which enables customers to obtain quotes, streamline service delivery, monitor performance analytics and facilitate route planning all within a single platform. “We incorporate customer feedback and we’ll look to implement enhancements based on their insights,” says Scattareggia.

These expansions and transitions are coming amid a time of overall change for Windstream. Last May, the company announced a merger with real-estate investment trust Uniti. Anticipated to close around the middle of this year, this will integrate Windstream’s fibre-to-the-home business with Uniti’s national wholesale fibre network.

John Nishimoto, senior vice president for wholesale products, marketing and business development at Windstream Wholesale, explains that the way the two businesses are structured will allow them to integrate smoothly side by side, while offering additional routes for customers and bolstering infrastructure in areas of the country experiencing big AI growth.

“We have complementary networks, and Uniti has a similar culture and approach, so it’s a really good marriage,” says Nishimoto.

The WW strategy will remain focused on three key pillars – technology leadership, network expansion, and flexible partnerships with customers and hardware manufacturers. On the network expansion side, Windstream Wholesale has been expanding high-count fibre infrastructure such as its Beach Route down the eastern US coast. This includes forming alliances to boost the rollout of dark fibre and carrying out data-centre-related enhancements.

Nishimoto says, meanwhile, that the company is able to provide network-intelligence tools and real-time operational statistics for partners rather than simply being a network provider.

He adds that the strategy WW has adopted over the years has allowed it to evolve in a flexible way to meet the shifting demands posed by AI. “The shape of core networks is changing, in terms of some of the locations of these core AI campuses,” he says.

“That’s good for us because we’re well-positioned to provide connectivity where significant growth is taking place. Think of Windstream Wholesale as your trusted partner, leveraging AI to drive tomorrow’s connectivity through expert guidance and a fast and flexible approach.”

