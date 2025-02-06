Navigating global connectivity: Neterra’s evolution and market insights
Navigating global connectivity: Neterra’s evolution and market insights

February 06, 2025 09:56 AM

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview, Neven Dilkov, founder & CEO of Neterra, sits down with Saf Malik, senior reporter at Capacity Media, to discuss Neterra’s evolution in the global connectivity space. Dilkov shares insights into the company’s competitive advantages, the future of connectivity in the Middle East, and key takeaways from the event. He also addresses the biggest challenges in global connectivity and how Neterra is helping businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

