Nokia upgrades DE-CIX New York IX with 400GE optical tech

Nokia’s optical technology will be used to upgrade the IX to 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), while its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) has been added to automatically reroute users in case of network issues without service interruptions.

Dr. Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX, said: “When we began planning the upgrade of our New York backbone, we wanted to simplify our network, while also increasing the resilience of the platform.

“We took a detailed look at the options in the market, and Nokia was the best choice for us. We have worked with Nokia globally for more than 10 years now, and the capacity, reliability, and innovative strength of their hardware has always impressed us.”

DE-CIX’s New York system is connected to all other DE-CIX locations in North America, providing remote peering across the continent.

The operator said the addition of Nokia technology provides it with improved flexibility as well as enabling it to respond to incidents faster.

Nokia’s optical solution also enables the IX to support 800GE and employs Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) technology to provide greater routing flexibility.

James Watt, SVP and general manager of Nokia’s optical business, said: “This upgrade to DE-CIX New York’s backbone isn’t just about supporting the largest Internet Exchange in the Northeast — it’s about shaping the future of connectivity in one of the world’s biggest markets.

“With Nokia’s cutting-edge optical tech, we’re ensuring networks are flexible, reliable, and ready to handle whatever comes next. Together with DE-CIX, we’re building the foundation for a limitless digital future.”

