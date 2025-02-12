How to get ahead of the data centre power crunch

Energy demands are set to surge, with the potential to exceed 1,000 Terawatt hours by 2026 — that’s the equivalent of Japan's total electricity consumption — hitting already strained and outdated energy grids.

This storm could force back new data centre projects, leaving operators without sufficient power, and leading to customer demands for use cases like AI and machine learning going unserved.

It’s stronger collaboration between data centre operators and utility firms that will solve this looming crisis. Schneider Electric’s new Looming Power Crunch [link] report details how operators can work early in the planning process with local energy firms to align on infrastructure requirements.

The challenge is real but not insurmountable, with Schneider Electric detailing how utilities can help identify optimal locations, streamline permitting processes, and even develop creative power solutions that will balance grid stability with growing digital infrastructure needs.

Alternative power strategies are becoming essential. Learn about solutions like on-site battery energy storage systems, natural gas turbines, fuel cells, and even small modular nuclear reactors. These technologies can provide prime power generation, enhance grid resilience, and support sustainability goals.

For data centre operators, the message is clear: Flexibility, early collaboration, and strategic power planning are no longer optional — they're imperative. By working closely with utilities and embracing alternative power technologies, the industry can continue its explosive growth while supporting the global digital transformation.

Discover how to navigate the looming energy challenge that could make or break your digital infrastructure:

