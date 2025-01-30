Cisco names Chintan Patel as EMEA CTO

Previously serving as CTO for Cisco in the UK & Ireland, Patel will now drive Cisco’s technology strategy and alignment across the EMEA region.

As part of his new role, Patel will strengthen relationships with key strategic customers and partners while collaborating with industry leaders to identify emerging technologies and trends.

Alongside his CTO responsibilities, Patel will lead the Solutions Engineering (SE) community across EMEA.

Patel has over 20 years experience at Cisco, having held various engineering roles, across customer segments, corporate strategy and technology development.

Commenting on his new position, Patel said: “ There are few organisations with the depth and breadth of technology, skills and dedication to problem solving as Cisco.

“In this era of AI, with a heightened focus on the security of data for every organisation, there is no more relevant place to provide value and visibility than in the network. As we have done for the last 40 years, Cisco is in a pivotal position to connect and protect the digital world.”

“I am incredibly proud of what our engineering community in the UK and Ireland has made possible for our customers. Now, I am excited for the opportunity to work with our incredible teams across EMEA to solve some of our customers’ most important challenges.”

Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco EMEA added: “As our customers are grappling with some of the biggest technology transitions of their lifetime, they are turning to us to simplify complexity, drive value from their investments and improve their digital resilience. EMEA represents a diverse and vibrant technology landscape and Cisco has never been more aligned to the needs of our customers.”

“Chintan is a technologist at heart. He has a deep-rooted passion that will help drive long-term value for our customers and partners, by bringing the true power of Cisco and our teams to the forefront. I am delighted to have him join my leadership team.”

